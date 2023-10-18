₹2.9-crore project to improve amenities around Edakkal Caves

October 18, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala Tourism has launched a ₹2.9-crore project to improve civic amenities around the Edakkal Caves in Wayanad, known for its rock art from prehistoric times.

The government has given administrative sanction for the proposal submitted by the Tourism department, after scrutiny by the Departmental Working Group on Plan Schemes.

The two Edakkal Caves, on a remote location 3,900 ft above the sea level on the majestic Ambukuthi hills, feature Neolithic-era pictorial writings believed to be dating to at least 6,000 BCE. The caves sport human and animal figures besides symbols and letters. The hill also offers people opportunity for trekking.

“The project assumes significance as Wayanad is fast emerging as a major tourism destination in the State. Edakkal is important historically and culturally. What we are aiming at is to make a visit to the place a very pleasant and enriching experience for tourists,” said Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas.

The works

Laying concrete roads and paver blocks, renovated platform, handrails and seating, gateway, electrification and landscaping will be part of the work. Three CCTVs will be set up and the work will be completed in 18 months, according to a recent government order.

The department while submitting the project proposal had pointed out that the site with great potential for attracting visitors needs better infrastructure. The destination is 12 km southwest of Sulthan Bathery along the Western Ghats. Around 1,920 visitors are allowed to the Edakkal Caves a day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The entry fee is ₹50 for adults, ₹25 for senior citizens and ₹30 for children.

Visitors are not allowed on Mondays and national holidays.