288 new COVID-19 cases reported in capital district, death toll rises to 18

The COVID-19 death toll in the district rose to 18 on Friday with the death of a 60-year-old man from Uchakkada. The daily caseload continued on a high note with 288 new cases reported on the day, of which disease transmission through contact accounted for 262 cases, around 91% of the day’s caseload. In 14 cases, the source of infection remained uncertain.
The coastal areas reported more cases on Friday. Sixteen people tested positive in Beemapally, fourteen in Ennakidangu near Anchuthengu, and three at Anchuthengu. Poovar and Poonthura reported 12 and 15 cases respectively. Given the situation on the coastal belt, the district administration had on Thursday decided to continue with the total lockdown in the region till August 16.
Meanwhile, the mortal remains of a 68-year-old woman from Anchuthengu was cremated at the municipality crematorium at Attingal. Local residents had opposed the cremation. It was later carried out following an order issued by the RDO, under the supervision of Attingal municipality chairman M. Pradeep.
