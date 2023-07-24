2,878 complaints settled at ‘Karuthalum Kaithangum’ adalat in Alappuzha

July 24, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The ‘Karuthalum Kaithangum’ adalat organised by the Left Democratic Front government in connection with its second anniversary in six taluks in Alappuzha settled 2,878 complaints.

As many as 5,707 complaints were received in the adalats held in May and June this year. A follow-up meeting was held at District Collectorate here on Monday. It was attended by Agriculture Minister P. Prasad, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, District Collector Haritha V. Kumar and other officials.

Officials said that some of the complaints received at taluk-level adalats that had not been considered were examined at the meeting. The Ministers noted that a total of 1,928 complaints were under the consideration of various government departments for further action.

Officials said the paddy farmers at Vezhathar paddy polder in upper Kuttanad who suffered crop loss in floods would get their insurance claim soon. Waterlogging had destroyed paddy on 43.78 hectares at Vezhathar. Though the Agriculture department fixed ₹15.3 crore as the claim amount, it is waiting for the Finance department’s nod to distribute the compensation. Mr. Cherian directed the officials to get the necessary sanction from the Finance department and distribute the amount in 30 days. The Minister also sanctioned an amount of ₹13,500 as crop loss compensation to farmers at Changapadam in Mulakuzha.

Mr. Prasad directed the officials to provide a house to a differently abled woman from Kadakkarappally near Cherthala under the Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment (LIFE) Mission.

The authorities had earlier rejected 901 complaints at the ‘Karuthalum Kaithangum’ adalats citing various reasons. A good majority of the complaints considered at the adalats were related to natural calamities, crop insurance, LIFE Mission and so on.