28.64 lakh farmers apply for PM-Kisan scheme in State

Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar has said that as many as 28.64 lakh farmers in the State have submitted their application for the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme.

All those applications had been uploaded to the PM Kisan site, of which as many as 11.37 lakh farmers, including 9.31 lakh farmers in the first phase of the scheme, had got the benefit of the scheme in the State so far, Mr. Sunil Kumar said.

The remaining applications were under the scrutiny of the Centre, the Minister said.

The scheme envisages to ‘supplement financial needs’ of the country’s Small and Marginal Farmers (SMFs) and to ‘augment’ farm incomes.

A total of 1,24,258 farmers had submitted their applications for the scheme through 26 Krishi Bhavans in Wayanad district and they were getting the benefit of it, Mr. Sunil Kumar added.

Those farmers who were yet to apply for the scheme should submit their applications to the nearest Krishi Bhavans, the Minister said..

The State government had made all the arrangements to upload those applications to the PM Kisan Site. As there was no ceiling limit of land or last date of submitting the applications, all the farmers in the State can apply for the purpose, the Minister added