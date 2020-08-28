286 cases on Friday in Alappuzha

Local transmission said to have caused 227 of these cases

In a record single-day spike, the district registered 286 COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Of the fresh cases, 227 patients contracted the disease through local transmission. Thirty-six people who came from other States, 20 from abroad, two health staff, and a Chingoli native also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The Chingoli native’s source of infection is unknown. With these, Alappuzha’s COVID-19 tally climbed to 5,368.

Among the 227 contact cases, 33 were reported from Thumpoly in Alappuzha municipality and another 20 cases from other parts of the municipality. Rest of the contact cases were from Ambalappuzha (16), Kadakkarappally (15), Cherthala (14), Arookutty (11), Pattanakkad (8), Cheriyanad (8), Kayamkulam (8), Aroor (7), Pallippuram (6), SN Puram (6), Poochakkal (4), three cases each from Chethi, Krishnapuram, Muthukulam, Thrikkunnappuzha, Thycattusserry, Karuvatta, Champakulam, Mararikulam North and Aryad, two cases each from Vallikunnam, Ezhupunna, Panavally, Chunakkara, Kappil, Ala, Thamallackal, Chengannur, Pallippad and Cherthala South. Bharanikavu, Kareelakulangara, Arattupuzha, Kumarapuram, Haripad, Mannar, Karthikappally, Cheruthala, Veeyapuram, Chettikkad, Chembu, Muhamma and Thamarakulam reported one contact case each. Eleven people hailing from other States who are residing in Aroor also contracted the virus through contact.

Meanwhile, 150 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease tested negative. Active COVID-19 cases in the district currently stand at 2,310.

A meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority chaired by District Collector A. Alexander decided to lift the ban on home quarantine in Kuttanad taluk. Earlier, people were not allowed to observe quarantine at their homes in Kuttanad in view of the flood threat.