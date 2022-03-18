₹28.57 cr. disbursed as COVID-19 ex gratia in Kollam

96.98% of applications settled, Central team informed

A Central team that visited Kollam to assess the progress of COVID-19 ex gratia distribution has expressed satisfaction at the district disbursing ₹28.57 crore so far.

District Collector Afsana Parveen informed the team on Thursday that 96.98% of applications were settled and the disbursal of funds would be completed by March 31. She added that if the information attached to the application was correct, the amount could be released to the claimants within two days.

The Central team included adviser to the Union Ministry of Health P. Raveendran and National Centre for Disease Control Joint Director Samketh Kulkarni. The evaluation was based on applications, how they were considered, fund disbursal and online systems. The Collector handed over a detailed report, jointly prepared by the Health department and the District Disaster Management Authority, to the team.

6,264 deaths

The district has reported 6,264 COVID-19 deaths and 5,964 applications have been received for ex gratia. The kin can apply through the web portal www.relief.kerala.gov.in under the Revenue department. After a field inspection by ASHA workers and health inspectors, the village officer will review the application and submit it online to the Collector. Once the application is approved by the panel of experts, the claimant will be given a financial assistance of ₹50,000. The amount will be credited to the account of the claimant as it is linked to the e-Treasury.

The ASHA workers and health inspectors have been directed to report COVID-19 deaths to the Disaster Management Authority the same day itself. The Collector said that the proper coordination among various departments, including the district-level monitoring system, the District Disaster Management Authority, Revenue and Health departments and National Health Mission had helped the smooth disbursal of funds. The first 10 persons who got COVID-19 ex gratia assistance in the State were from Kollam, she added.