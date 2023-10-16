HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

₹2,853-crore budget for TRCMPU; ₹2 crore earmarked to offset interest on loans

Interest- free loan scheme to benefit 10,000 dairy farmers

October 16, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The annual general body meeting of Thiruvananthapuram Regional Cooperative Milk Producers Union (TRCMPU), held here today, earmarked ₹2 crore to offset the interest on loans dairy farmers in four southern districts availed themselves of for setting up farms and purchase of milch animals.

A ₹2,853-crore budget was adopted by the general body meeting. The budget covered capital and revenue expenditures.

The ₹2 crore earmarked to offset the interest will cover loans totalling ₹10 crore dairy farmers availed themselves of from banks through the TRCMPU. The scheme is expected to benefit around 10,000 dairy farmers in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts.

The announcement was made by TRCMPU administrative convener N. Bhasurangan at the meeting attended by more than 800 members from the cooperative societies and TRCMPU office-bearers.

The meeting noted that schemes implemented by TRCMPU like silage project and mobile veterinary clinics had received good response from dairy farmers. The scope of these schemes would be further expanded with the support of the government to ensure that all dairy farmers in the region benefited from them.

The meeting also passed resolutions demanding rectification of flaws in the milk price chart and simplification of procedures for providing solatium to the next of kin of deceased farmers.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.