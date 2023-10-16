₹2,853-crore budget for TRCMPU; ₹2 crore earmarked to offset interest on loans

October 16, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The annual general body meeting of Thiruvananthapuram Regional Cooperative Milk Producers Union (TRCMPU), held here today, earmarked ₹2 crore to offset the interest on loans dairy farmers in four southern districts availed themselves of for setting up farms and purchase of milch animals.

A ₹2,853-crore budget was adopted by the general body meeting. The budget covered capital and revenue expenditures.

The ₹2 crore earmarked to offset the interest will cover loans totalling ₹10 crore dairy farmers availed themselves of from banks through the TRCMPU. The scheme is expected to benefit around 10,000 dairy farmers in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts.

The announcement was made by TRCMPU administrative convener N. Bhasurangan at the meeting attended by more than 800 members from the cooperative societies and TRCMPU office-bearers.

The meeting noted that schemes implemented by TRCMPU like silage project and mobile veterinary clinics had received good response from dairy farmers. The scope of these schemes would be further expanded with the support of the government to ensure that all dairy farmers in the region benefited from them.

The meeting also passed resolutions demanding rectification of flaws in the milk price chart and simplification of procedures for providing solatium to the next of kin of deceased farmers.