282 new cases in capital

The capital district’s COVID-19 case graph went up slightly as 282 people were diagnosed with the disease on Sunday. While 264 patients recovered from the illness, the active number of cases stood at 3,93.

While almost all the fresh cases have been attributed to local transmission of the infection, four health workers have also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The district administration placed 1,241 people under quarantine during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of people being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms to 19,001 in houses and 64 in various institutions.