2,818 new cases in capital, 2,912 recover

Test positivity rate at 28.79%

Thiruvananthapuram district witnessed a considerable fall in COVID-19 caseload on Sunday when 2,818 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The cases were detected when 9,788 people were subjected to COVID-19 tests during the last 24 hours.

The sharp dip in cases’ count did not provide cause for relief as the test positivity rate stood at a worrying 28.79%. Considering 12,076 people were tested previously, the significant decrease in the number of tests has been attributed to the inclement weather that has prevailed in the district during the last few days.

With 2,912 people recovering from the illness, the number of active cases stood at 45,290.

While most cases were attributed to local transmission of the infection, the source of infection is unknown in 190 cases. Five health workers were among those who tested positive.

29 deaths

Twenty-nine more COVID-19 deaths were also reported in the district on the day.

The deaths, which occurred between May 11 and 15, were of people whose ages ranged from 37 to 91.

The pandemic has claimed 1,255 lives in the district thus far. The district authorities placed 5,033 more people under quarantine, taking the count of people being monitored in the district to 96,131.

Conclude

As many as 5,877 others were permitted to conclude quarantine during the last 24 hours.