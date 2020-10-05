281 test positive in Palakkad

Palakkad municipal office closed after staff test positive

The Palakkad municipal office was closed down on Monday after three employees tested positive for COVID-19. Municipal officials said that they would review the situation after three days.

The clerks in two different sections and a cleaning worker tested positive for the virus. Officials said that TrueNat test would be done on all employees on Thursday.

Several employees, including the municipal secretary, were quarantined after the confirmation of COVID-19 for three of their colleagues.

Meanwhile, 281 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Palakkad on Monday. As many as 187 of them had contracted the virus through local transmission. There were cases whose source of infection could not be traced.

However, 327 infected people recovered from the disease in the district on Monday. Officials said that 5,703 active COVID-19 cases were currently under treatment in the district.

More than 14,000 people were quarantined across the district. As many as 854 entered into quarantine on Monday.