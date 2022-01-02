2,802 new cases in State

Thiruvananthapuram

02 January 2022 19:48 IST

2,606 recover from the disease, Case fatality stands at 48,113 with 78 more deaths added to list

Kerala reported 2,802 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday when 50,180 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden, ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 52,52,414 cases.

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 48,113 with the State adding 78 deaths to the official list of COVID deaths on Sunday. This includes 12 deaths which occurred in the past few days and 66 deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the Government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families

Till now, a total of 17,645 deaths have been newly added to the State’s official list of COVID deaths

The State’s active case pool has been declining rapidly since weeks. However, the figure showed a nominal increase from 18,904 cases on Saturday to 19,021 on Sunday. A total of 2,606 people were reported to have recovered from the disease on the day.

According to the Health Department, only 10.7 % of the active cases are currently admitted in hospitals or field hospitals like COVID first line/second line treatment centres

Current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State now is 446, while the number of patients requiring ventilator support has dipped to 161.

On Sunday the number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID was 149. Hospitalisations have been declining steadily and at present, only 3,275 people are being treated for moderate or severe COVID in hospitals across the State.

Among districts,Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of new cases with 472 cases, Ernakulam 434, Thrissur 342, Kozhikode 338, Kottayam 182, Kollam 172, Kannur 158, Malappuram 138, Alappuzha 134, Pathanamthitta 120, Idukki 99, Palakkad 91, Wayanad 80 and Kasaragod 42 cases