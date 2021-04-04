2,802 cases, 10 deaths in State

Test positivity rate rises to 6.20%

Kerala reported 2,802 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, when 45,171 samples were tested in 24 hours. The State’s cumulative case burden rose to 11,35,233 cases.

The test positivity rate rose further to register 6.20% on the day.

The active case pool has been rising and now has 27,893 cases. With 2,173 recoveries being reported on the day, the cumulative recoveries has risen to 11,02,359.

The addition of 10 new deaths which took place in the past few days to the official list of COVID-19 fatalities on Sunday took the cumulative toll to 4,668 deaths.

Kozhikode reported three deaths, Thiruvananthapuram two, while one death each was reported from Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Wayanad and Kannur.

Of the 2,802 new cases, 2,464 cases are believed to be locally acquired infections. This includes infections reported in 16 health-care workers. In 132 cases, the Health Department has reported a history of travel to other States. No history of travel or contact are reported or known in 206 cases.

Among districts, Kozhikode reported the maximum number of new cases with 403 cases, Ernakulam 368, Kannur 350, Malappuram 240, Kottayam 230, Thrissur 210, Kasaragod 190, Thiruvananthapuram 185, Kollam 148, Palakkad 133, Idukki 113, Alappuzha 99, Pathanamthitta 74 and Wayanad 59 cases.