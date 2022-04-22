2,800 tonnes of shredded plastic used in road construction in Kerala

Plastic waste collected by Clean Kerala Company

Kerala has so far used 2,800 tonnes of plastic waste in the construction of 4,967.31 km of roads.

The plastic waste collected by Clean Kerala Company Ltd with the help of Haritha Karma Sena volunteers and local bodies were used for the project. In the last one year alone, the company transferred 734.76 tonnes of plastic waste to the Public Works department and the local bodies for road construction.

Non-recyclable waste plastic is used with other materials for building roads. Between 2016 and 2022, waste plastic collected by the Clean Kerala Company, formed under the Local Self-Government department, was used in 10,214 road projects. Over 90% of these projects were implemented by the local bodies.

In 2021-22, Malappuram district topped the usage list by collecting 140 tonnes from the Clean Kerala Company.