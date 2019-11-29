Kerala

28 years on, this guru is still in demand

more-in

Six of K.P. Sasi Kumar’s students, including his son, score ‘A’ grade in Mono Act

The venue of the Mono Act contest at the Rajah’s HSS was flooded and the stakes were high for the participants and even those who trained them. However, there was no sign of worries on the face of K.P. Sasi Kumar, a teacher at Chattanchal Higher Secondary School, Kasaragod, who was keenly watching the performance of his students.

He has 28 years of experience in training children in the art form. His list of illustrious students include Kavya Madhavan, Sreehari, Abhinand, Sneha, Nikhila Vimal, Swaraj and many others who went on to become Kala Thilakam and Kala Prathiba during the school arts festivals.

He is still in demand as six of his students who participated in the ongoing festival scored ‘A’ grade. This included his son S. Dharshan, who highlighted the Pallarivattom flyover scam by linking it with the famous film Panchavadi Palam. Sasi Kumar said he had trained about 2,000 students. “No child should miss opportunities or unable to hone skills owing to lack of guru or a proper trainer,” he said. “My parents were quite poor and could not train us in dance and other art forms, even though I came first in drama and dance,” he said.

As a school teacher, his first-ever student won the district-level competition. He has never looked back.

He said more children should learn Mono Act as it would not only enhance their skills, but would also make them more confident and aware of their responsibility towards society.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 29, 2019 11:31:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/28-years-on-this-guru-is-still-in-demand/article30118880.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY