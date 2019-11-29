28 years on, this guru is still in demand

The venue of the Mono Act contest at the Rajah’s HSS was flooded and the stakes were high for the participants and even those who trained them. However, there was no sign of worries on the face of K.P. Sasi Kumar, a teacher at Chattanchal Higher Secondary School, Kasaragod, who was keenly watching the performance of his students.

He has 28 years of experience in training children in the art form. His list of illustrious students include Kavya Madhavan, Sreehari, Abhinand, Sneha, Nikhila Vimal, Swaraj and many others who went on to become Kala Thilakam and Kala Prathiba during the school arts festivals.

He is still in demand as six of his students who participated in the ongoing festival scored ‘A’ grade. This included his son S. Dharshan, who highlighted the Pallarivattom flyover scam by linking it with the famous film Panchavadi Palam. Sasi Kumar said he had trained about 2,000 students. “No child should miss opportunities or unable to hone skills owing to lack of guru or a proper trainer,” he said. “My parents were quite poor and could not train us in dance and other art forms, even though I came first in drama and dance,” he said.

As a school teacher, his first-ever student won the district-level competition. He has never looked back.

He said more children should learn Mono Act as it would not only enhance their skills, but would also make them more confident and aware of their responsibility towards society.