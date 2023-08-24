28-year-old seeks Kerala women’s panel help for primary education

August 24, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

A 28-year-old uneducated woman has approached the State Women’s Commission seeking its help for her education from the primary level. The Commission, hearing the case at a sitting held here on Thursday, offered support and directed the Jagratha Samiti leaders of Thriprangode panchayat to explore the possibilities of offering school education to the woman.

The woman from Bihar had reached Kerala when she was eight years old. The girl was brought to a house in Kottayam for domestic help when she was eight. However, she landed in a destitute home following torture at the house where she worked. Deprived of her school education, she was legally married to a man from Thriprangode when she grew up.

They have two school-going children. The woman became aware of her lack of education when her children started going to school. Although her husband supported her, the age stipulation for primary education posed a hurdle for her.

ADVERTISEMENT

She approached the Women’s Commission as she could not join any primary school. Commission member V.R. Mahilamani, who heard the woman here on Thursday, said that the Commission would go extra mile to ensure that the woman gets her primary education.

The Commission considered 40 cases at its sitting held at the District Panchayat Hall. While eight cases were settled, six were handed over to the police. As many as 26 cases were postponed to the next sitting.

Most cases that the commission considered were of domestic violence and property dispute. Ms. Mahilamani said that the number of cases reaching the Commission in the district had reduced.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT