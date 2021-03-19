28 seats witnessed close contest last time

Kozhikode

19 March 2021 18:35 IST

The winning margin in these constituencies was less than 5,000 votes

Fight is going to be close in at least 28 of the 140 Assembly seats in the State this time, where the winning margin was less than 5,000 votes in 2016.

The profile and socio-political influence of the contenders, urban character of the constituency, impact of the incumbent government’s track record, and the approach of newly added voters could alter the electoral outcome. The number of new voters is between 1,000 and 14,000 in some seats, the electorate has dwindled in some others.

The winning margin in six seats was less than 1,000 votes. Anil Akkara of the Congress won from Vadakkanchery by 43 votes, the late P.B. Abdul Razak of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) from Manjeswaram by 89 votes, E.S. Bijimol of the CPI from Peerumedu by 314 votes, Left Democratic Front (LDF) Independent Karat Razak from Koduvally by 573 votes, Manjalamkuzhi Ali of the IUML from Perinthalmanna by 579 votes, and I.B. Sathish of the CPI(M) from Kattakkada by 849 votes. Mr. Akkara, Mr. Razak, and Mr. Sathish are contesting again from the same seats, while Mr. Ali has shifted to Mankada.

In eight seats, the victory margin was between 1,000 and 2,000 votes. The constituencies, winners and the margins were, Kochi (K.J. Maxi of the CPI(M), 1,086 votes), Udumbanchola (M.M. Mani of the CPI(M), 1,109 votes), Kannur (Kadannappally Ramachandran of the Congress (S), 1,196 votes), Mananthavady (O.R. Kelu of the CPI(M), 1,307 votes), Mankada (T.A. Ahmed Kabeer of the IUML, 1,508 votes), Kuttiyadi (Parakkal Abdulla of the IUML, 1,157 votes), Karunagapally (R. Ramachandran of the CPI, 1,759 votes), and Changanassery (the late C.F. Thomas of the Kerala Congress (M), 1,849 votes). Mr. Kabeer has been denied ticket this time.

The seats where the winning margin was between 2,000 and 3,000, and the winning candidates are, Azhikode (K.M. Shaji of the IUML, 2,287 votes), Varkala (V. Joy of the CPI(M), 2,386 votes), Kovalam (M. Vincent of the Congress, 2,615 votes), Kunnathunadu (V.P. Sajeendran of the Congress, 2,679 votes), Irinjalakuda (K.U. Arunan of the CPI(M), 2,711 votes). Only Mr. Arunan is not contesting this time. In Thiruvambady (George M. Thomas of the CPI[M]), Nedumangad (C. Divakaran of the CPI), Uduma (K. Kunhiraman of the CPI[M]), and Kanjirappally (N. Jayaraj of the Kerala Congress [M]), the winning margins were 3,008, 3,621, 3,832, and 3,890 votes, respectively. Only Mr. Jayaraj is contesting again. Meanwhile, in the 2019 Pala bypoll, Mani C. Kappan of the NCP wrested the Pala seat by a margin of 2,943 votes.

In five seats, the winning margin was between 4,000 and 5,000 votes. The constituencies, winning candidates and their margins are Perambra (T.P. Ramakrishnan of the CPI(M), 4,101 votes), Thripunithura (M. Swaraj of the CPI(M), 4,467 votes), Nadapuram (E.K. Vijayan of the CPI, 4,759 votes), Kuttanad (the late Thomas Chandy of the Nationalist Congress Party, 4,891 votes), and Tanur (LDF Independent V. Abdurahman, 4,918 votes). Mr. Ramakrishnan, Mr. Swaraj, Mr. Vijayan, and Mr. Abdurahman have again thrown their hat into the ring.