28 pilgrims hurt in road accident at Kanjirappally

As many as 28 pilgrims were injured when two buses collided at Kanjirappally on the Kottayam-Kumili Road on Sunday afternoon.

The Safe Zone patrol team of the Motor Vehicle Department rushed to the spot.

The patrol team had shifted 19 injured pilgrims to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam.

First-aid given

All the other injured were given first-aid at various hospitals in Kanjirappally, according to P.D. Sunilbabu, safe zone nodal officer.

One of the buses was returning to Puducherry from Nilackal and the other one was taking Sabarimala Ayyappa pilgrims to Pampa, Mr. Sunilbabu added.