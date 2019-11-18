28 pilgrims hurt in road accident at Kanjirappally

As many as 28 pilgrims were injured when two buses collided at Kanjirappally on the Kottayam-Kumili Road on Sunday afternoon.
The Safe Zone patrol team of the Motor Vehicle Department rushed to the spot.
The patrol team had shifted 19 injured pilgrims to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam.
First-aid given
All the other injured were given first-aid at various hospitals in Kanjirappally, according to P.D. Sunilbabu, safe zone nodal officer.
One of the buses was returning to Puducherry from Nilackal and the other one was taking Sabarimala Ayyappa pilgrims to Pampa, Mr. Sunilbabu added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor