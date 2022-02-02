Kerala

28 new POCSO courts to be set up

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the setting up of 28 additional fast-track courts to ensure quicker delivery of justice in cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act as well as other rape cases. With this the number of fast-track courts to handle POCSO cases would become 56.

The State government will sanction new posts as per the existing staff pattern and appointment procedures in the POCSO courts as soon as the new courts are setup. New posts will be created for the positions of district judge, senior clerk and bench clerk. One post will be created each for confidential assistant and computer assistant/lower division typist and two posts of office assistant on contract basis.


