28 Kudumbashree women are Dheeram karate master trainers

March 31, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

They will complete a 25-day residential training today

The Hindu Bureau

Kudumbashree and the Sports Kerala Foundation are together implementing Dheeram as part of the State government’s 100-day programme to train women in self-defence and improving their confidence. 

On Saturday, 28 Kudumbashree women will complete 200 hours of self-defence training to qualify as karate master trainers ready to equip other women to resist violence against them.

A training programme for select master trainers as part of the first phase of Dheeram will conclude on Saturday. Twenty-eight select women, two from each district, took part in the training, a residential camp at the Vattiyurkavu shooting range where they were trained for 25 days. Besides karate, they received gym training too.

The second phase of Dheeram training will begin in the third week of April. The year-long training will see the master trainers provide karate training to 30 women from each of the 14 districts. The women who receive training at the district level will be grouped into karate training groups on the model of enterprises in the third phase. Women and girls will be provided karate training through these women in schools, colleges, and residents’ associations. The master trainers at the district level will get an honorarium of Rs.10,000.

Kudumbashree Executive Director Jafar Malik, who have away certificates to the women completing the training, said that besides self-defence, the Dheera scheme also intended forming karate training groups to ensure a source of livelihood for the women.

