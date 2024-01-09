GIFT a SubscriptionGift
28 gold bars seized from IndiGo flight dustbin

Contraband weighing 3.26 kg, valued at ₹2 crore, seized from a flight from Dubai

January 09, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
The seized gold bars at Calicut International Airport, Karipur

The Customs wing at Calicut International Airport, Karipur, recovered 3.26 kg of gold from the dustbin of an IndiGo flight that arrived from Dubai on Tuesday. The Customs made the seizure from flight 6E1474 following a tip-off. The gold bars were found dumped in the dustbin near the flight toilet in two packets. There were 28 gold bars worth ₹2 crore. Each gold bar (widely known as gold biscuits) weighed 116.57 gm.

The Customs wing at the airport has sought the help of other agencies functioning at the airport to tackle the gold smugglers. Gold rackets have turned to different means to smuggle in their gold. There were cases of gold being seized from under the flight seats and from airport toilets. They were found to have been dumped by the carriers as they feared being caught.

