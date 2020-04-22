Kerala

28 fast-track special courts to come up

The State government will set up 28 fast-track courts in 14 districts for speedy trial of rape and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) cases. The Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the establishment of the special courts for a period of two years and approved the creation of posts for the purpose. The Cabinet also decided to constitute a Cabinet subcommittee to study the Jalajeevan Mission project and submit recommendations for its implementation in the State. The Minister for Water Resources will be the convener of the committee, with the Finance Minister and Local Self-Government Minister as members.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 23, 2020 12:24:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/28-fast-track-special-courts-to-come-up/article31409944.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY