28 fast-track special courts to come up

The State government will set up 28 fast-track courts in 14 districts for speedy trial of rape and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) cases. The Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the establishment of the special courts for a period of two years and approved the creation of posts for the purpose. The Cabinet also decided to constitute a Cabinet subcommittee to study the Jalajeevan Mission project and submit recommendations for its implementation in the State. The Minister for Water Resources will be the convener of the committee, with the Finance Minister and Local Self-Government Minister as members.