Kerala

28 doctors dismissed from service

The government has issued orders removing from service 28 doctors in the Medical Education Service for their unauthorised absence from service.

The government terminated their service as the doctors did not show any inclination to join back duty, despite several official intimations, an official statement issued by the Health Minister said here.

Doctors who are staying away from government service unauthorised should join back immediately, Health Minister Veena George has appealed.

At a time when the State is fighting the pandemic, the State needs the service of all healthcare workers, she said.


