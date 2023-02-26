28 couples tie the knot at a social wedding in Alappuzha

February 26, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Twenty-eight differently-abled couples were united in wedlock at a social wedding ceremony held at Pathirappally in Alappuzha on Sunday. The ceremony titled ‘Parinayam’ was organised under the aegis of the Rotary International District 3211. The organisers of the event provided each couple one-sovereign gold chain and ₹25,000. The couples will be given jobs based on their qualification, furniture and essentials for six months. A.M. Ariff, MP, P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, District Collector V.R. Krishna Teja, Alappuzha Municipal chairperson Soumya Raj, Rotary district governor K. Babumon and others attended the function.