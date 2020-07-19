28 cases reported in Pathanamthitta

Twenty-eight persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Saturday, taking the overall tally of COVID-19 cases in Pathanamthitta since March 7 to 803, a release here said.

Of the new cases, 10 came from abroad, four from other States, and 14 were contacts of infected people. A 33-year-old health worker from Anandappally, near Adoor, too was among the 14 contacts of infected patients.

Patients

A 24-year-old youth from Kadammanitta, a 24-year-old woman from Kulashekharapathi, two women of 59 and 31 years from Pandalam who were family members of a patient, a 27-year-old youth from Vettoor, a 39-year-old fish vendor from Kattoor, a 37-year-old woman from Kumbazha, a 38-year-old woman from Kadammanitta, a 36-year-old man from Naranganam who runs a mobile phone shop, a 60-year-old man from Konni, and a 42-year-old woman employed at the PSC Office in Pathanamthitta contracted the infection through contact.

So far, 358 people have recovered from the disease in the district while one person had succumbed to the ailment.

Active cases

There are 444 active cases in the district. However, 451 people, both patients and those with symptoms, are admitted to hospitals in the district.

A total of 5,607 people, 2,254 of them contacts, are in quarantine in the district.

Unknown source

A Correspondent writes from Idukki: Twenty-eight persons were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Saturday in Idukki.

Of those who tested positive, eight contracted the disease through local transmission.

The source of transmission of 13 persons remains untraced.

Health workers

Those who tested positive for the virus include a doctor and health workers at the Senapathy primary health centre and the Rajakkad social health centre. Five among those who tested positive came from abroad.