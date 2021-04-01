2,798 new COVID cases in State

Thiruvananthapuram

01 April 2021 20:34 IST

Test positivity at 5.15 %, 1,835 people recover

Kerala’s COVID-19 case graph rose one notch up on Thursday, with the State reporting 2,798 new cases of COVID-19, when 54,347 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The State’s cumulative case burden ever since the pandemic began, rose to 11,27,382 cases.

The test positivity rate registered 5.15 % on Thursday.

The active case pool is once again rising steadily and had 26,201 cases on Thursday. With 1,835 recoveries being reported on the day, the cumulative recoveries reported by the State ever since the pandemic began has risen to 10,96,239.

The addition of 11 new deaths which took place in the past few days to the official list of COVID fatalities in the State on Thursday took the State’s cumulative COVID toll till date to 4,632 deaths.

Pathanamthitta reported four deaths, Kozhikode three, Kottayam two, while one death each was reported from Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur.

The number of critically ill COVID patients in the State who are currently being treated in ICUs in various hospitals in the State rose to 501 on Thursday, according to official reports, with 147 of them requiring ventilator assistance.

Of the 2,798 new cases reported on Thursday, 2,517 cases are believed to be locally acquired infections, through the contact with other infected persons. This includes infections reported in 16 health workers. In 112 cases, the Health Department has reported a history of travel to other States. No history of travel or contact with infected persons are reported or known in the case of 169 infections

Among districts, Kozhikode reported the maximum number of new cases with 424 cases, Kannur 345, Ernakulam 327, Thrissur 240, Kollam 216, Kottayam 199, Kasaragod 187, Malappuram 170, Thiruvananthapuram 163, Pathanamthitta 127, Idukki 123, Palakkad 113, Alappuzha 98 and Wayanad 66 cases.