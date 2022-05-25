2.79 kg of gold seized from Bahrain passenger

In the latest incident of a series of seizures, the police seized 2.791 kg of gold compound valued at ₹1.5 crore from a passenger who reached Karipur from Bahrain on an Air India Express flight on Wednesday. The seizure was made outside the airport.

Abdul Salam, 40, was heading for his home at Balussery in a car after he landed at Karipur on Air India Express flight when the police waylaid him and caught him on the basis of a tip-off. He had cleverly evaded the Customs detection at the airport.

A team of police officers under the supervision of District Police Chief Sujit Das S. made the seizure. The police team found 2,017 gm of gold in liquid form hidden inside a waist belt, and 774 gm of gold in capsule form.

Mr. Sujit Das said they were questioning Salam, who had been instructed by the gold smuggling mafia to reach Thondayad by a taxi. Although he denied that he was carrying any contraband, the gold was exposed in an x-ray taken at a private clinic.

“We have seized 28 kg of gold worth ₹14 crore in 30 cases in the last two months,” said Mr. Sujit Das.