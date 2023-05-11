2,788 title deeds distributed in

May 11, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Revenue department distributed 2,788 title deeds under the “Pattaya Mela” organised at Cheruthoni Town Hall in Idukki on Thursday.

Inaugurating the district-level “Pattaya Mela” virtually, Mr. Rajan said that the government would take steps to solve land-related issues in the district. “The government is seriously considering to amend Land Assignment Rules, 1964, and will take action soon,” said Mr Rajan.

At the meeting, the Minister inaugurated the emergency operation centres of the Revenue department at Devikulam and Thodupuzha. He also inaugurated the renewed district emergency operation centre, revenue guest house and the official residence of Idukki Tahsildar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine presided over the meeting and distributed titles to the farmers.

Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose, Udumbanchola MLA M.M. Mani, Peerumade MLA Vazhoor Soman, Devikulam MLA A. Raja, District Collector Sheeba George, Sub-collectors Arun S. Nair, Rahul Krishna Sharma and Additional district magistrate Shyju P. Jacob among others attended the function.

11 new titles distributed

After 16 months of cancelling the “Raveendran title deeds”, the department distributed 11 new titles at the title deed fest at Cheruthoni on Thursday. The controversial title deeds known as ‘Raveendran pattayams’ were allegedly issued illegally by M I Raveendran, the then additional tahsildar in Devikulam, in 1999. The Revenue Department in January last year issued an order to cancel as many as 551 Raveendran land titles, which violated the Land Assignment Rules, 1964. The department order stated that the government would distribute new title deeds within two months.

According to officials, there are 69 titles sent to the District Collector for immediate approval. “The approval was received for 18 title deeds and on Thursday distributed 11 titles. The balance titles will be distributed soon,” said a revenue department official.