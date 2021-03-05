2,776 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala, TPR drops to 4.2%

Thiruvananthapuram

05 March 2021 20:42 IST

With 3,638 recoveries, active cases dip to 43,562

Kerala reported 2,776 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday when 66,103 samples were tested in 24 hours. The State’s cumulative case burden rose to 10,72,436 cases.

The test positivity rate, that has remained below 5% all of this week, was 4.2% on Friday. Of the 66,103 tests, 35,990 were rapid antigen assay, while RT-PCR numbered 27,903. Other molecular diagnostic tests like Truenat and CBNAAT constituted the remaining tests.

The active case pool has been dropping rapidly for the past two weeks with the State reporting a significantly higher number of recoveries than new cases on a daily basis. With 3,638 recoveries on Wednesday, the active caseload dropped further to 43,562. The cumulative recoveries stands at 10,24,309.

16 more deaths

On Friday, the addition of 16 more deaths which took place in the past few days to the official list took the State’s cumulative COVID-19 toll to 4,271. Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur reported four deaths each, Alappuzha and Thrissur three each while Kollam and Kozhikode reported one death each.

Among districts, Kozhikode reported the maximum number of new cases with 358 cases, Malappuram 298, Ernakulam 291, Thrissur 283, Kollam 232, Alappuzha 207, Thiruvananthapuram 190, Kottayam 185, Pathanamthitta 183, Kannur 175, Kasaragod 125, Idukki 93, Palakkad 89 and Wayanad 67 cases.