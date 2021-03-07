2,776 new cases in State

Test positivity rate at 4.04%, the lowest since pandemic surge in October

Kerala reported 2,776 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday when 51,948 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The State’s cumulative case burden of COVID-19 cases, ever since the pandemic began, rose to 10,77,327 cases.

The test positivity rate on Sunday, has dropped to the lowest levels reported till date after the cases surged to a peak in October last, at 4.04%.

Of the 51,948 tests done by the State, 27,626 were rapid antigen assay, while RT PCR numbered 22,845. Other molecular diagnostic tests like Truenat, CBNAAT , constituted the remaining tests.

The State’s active case pool has been dropping rapidly since the past two weeks. With 4,039 recoveries being reported on Sunday, close to double the number of new cases reported on the day, the active case load dropped further to 40,867 cases. The cumulative recoveries reported by the State ever since the pandemic began now stands at 10, 31,865.

On Sunday, the addition of 13 new deaths that took place in the past few days to the official list of COVID fatalities in the State took the State’s cumulative COVID-19 toll till date to 4,300 deaths.

Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha reported two deaths each, while Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode reported one death each.

The number of critically ill COVID-19 patients in the State who are currently being treated in ICUs in various hospitals in the State is 545 as on Sunday, according to official reports, with 190 of them requiring ventilator assistance.

Among districts, Kozhikode reported the maximum number of new cases with 315 cases, Ernakulam 219, Thrissur 213, Malappuram 176, Thiruvananthapuram 175, Kollam 167, Kannur 158, Alappuzha 152, Kottayam 142, Pathanamthitta 115, Kasaragod 97, Palakkad 78, Wayanad 47 and Idukki 46 cases.