277 cases in capital, 392 recover

The sources of infection in 86 cases are unknown

The district recorded 277 COVID-19 cases on Friday when 4,653 people were subjected to testing, thereby registering a test positivity rate of 5.95.

While 392 people recovering from the illness, the number of active cases fell significantly to 3,455. Among the fresh cases, all except one imported cases have been attributed to local transmission. The sources of infection in 86 cases are unknown. Seven health care workers are also among those who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The death toll in the district also rose to 588 with five more recent deaths being attributed to the disease. The deceased included an 86-year-old man who hailed from Poojappura, a 62-year-old woman who hailed from Nedumangad, an 88-year-old woman who hailed from Peyad, a 60-year-old man who hailed from Balaramapuram, and a 65-year-old man who hailed from Manacaud.

The district administration on Friday placed 1,680 people under quarantine, taking the total number of people who were being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms to 29,146 in houses and 116 in various institutions.

The Thiruvananthapuram City police initiated legal action against 53 people for violating COVID-19 norms. Fifteen people among them were booked under provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020. A cumulative fine of ₹17,000 was slapped on the violators.