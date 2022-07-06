276 govt. hospitals to be equipped to gain NQAS rating: Veena

The Health department aims at equipping 276 government hospitals to achieve National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) in the next five years, Health Minister Veena George told the Assembly on Wednesday.

Till now, 145 government hospitals, including four district hospitals, four taluk hospitals, eight community health centres, 38 urban primary health centres and 91 family health centres, have achieved the ratings.

The NQAS approval is based on around 6,500 different factors under the eight categories of service provision, patient rights, inputs, support services, clinical care, infection control, quality management, and outcome. The primary health centres in the State are being transformed into family health centres with better facilities and care, said the Minister.