2,748 new cases, 3,202 recoveries

Thiruvananthapuram

21 December 2021 20:06 IST

The State reported 2,748 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday when 56,808 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The cumulative COVID-19 burden now stands at 52, 22,567 cases.

The active case pool in the State has now shrunk to 28,035 patients, of whom, 8.8% are currently admitted in hospitals or field hospitals. A total of 3,202 persons were reported to have recovered from the disease on Monday.

Death toll

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality stands at 45,155 as on Tuesday, with the State adding 233 deaths to the official list of COVID deaths on the day. This includes 33 deaths which occurred in the past few days and 200 deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

The total number of deaths added to the fatality list after the reconciliation exercise has now reached 14,968.

The current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals was 520 on Tuesday, while the number of patients requiring ventilator support was 215 on the day.

Hospitalisations fall

On Tuesday, the number of patients newly admitted to hospitals with COVID was 184. Hospitalisations have been going down steadily. The number of persons being treated for moderate or severe infection in hospitals now stands at 4,133.

Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of new cases with 500 cases, followed by Kozhikode 339, Ernakulam 333, Kottayam 310, Thrissur 244, Kannur 176, Kollam 167, Pathanamthitta 166, Wayanad 107, Alappuzha 106, Malappuram 97, Palakkad 86, Idukki 61, Wayanad 46, and Kasaragod 56 cases.