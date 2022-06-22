2,742 beneficiaries to be included in 10th phase of PMAY-LIFE in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation

List of beneficiaries sent to Central sanctioning and monitoring committee

A total of 2,742 beneficiaries will be chosen as part of the 10th detailed project report (DPR) of the Pradhan Mantri Awaz Yojana (PMAY) - LIFE housing project under the Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation.

The list of beneficiaries, which has been approved by the State-level committee, has been sent to the Central sanctioning and monitoring committee, which is set to meet this week for the final approval. Those who have been included in the list are families who possess land of their own but are homeless.

With the approval of the 10th list of beneficiaries, the total number of sanctioned houses in the Corporation area under the housing project will be above 13,000. However, around 2,500 beneficiaries who did not sign an agreement with the local body after being selected in the previous phases have been removed from the lists following an order from the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Quite a few who had expressed willingness earlier to construct houses and submitted relevant documents backed out due to various issues, including the lack of enough funds and issues within the family.

After data cleaning, by removing those who have backed out from the list, the total number of approved houses till now in the Corporation area stands at 8,607. Out of this, construction of around 5,000 houses have been completed. Those who have backed out of signing agreements, after getting selected as beneficiaries, will be considered in the upcoming phases if they provide genuine reasons for their earlier decision.

As part of the original PMAY project envisaged by the Union government, each beneficiary would receive ₹1.5 lakh from the Union government. The State and the local body together would contribute ₹1 lakh, and the beneficiary share was ₹50,000.

In Kerala, the project has now been clubbed with the LIFE project, as per which they will be given ₹2 lakh as the Corporation’s share from the Plan Fund and ₹50,000 as the State government’s share, taking the total sum provided to the beneficiary to ₹4 lakh. The beneficiary share has been done away with, after clubbing with LIFE project, enabling more people to apply for the scheme.

The funds are provided in four installments, with disbursal of 10%, 40%, 40% and 10% for each stage of construction respectively over a period of one year during which the construction has to be completed.