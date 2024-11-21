273 human-wildlife conflict zones in Kerala, finds Forest dept. study

A comprehensive study conducted by the State Forest department over the past decade has identified 273 panchayats in the State as conflict zones, of which 30 were classified as severe conflict zones.

Based on the data, the department is preparing a master plan that includes preventive and mitigation measures to find a long-term solution to the increasing instances of man-animal conflicts in the State.

The study has also categorised the areas where more incidents of man-animal conflicts are reported into 12 landscapes. The master plans for each of these landscapes will be consolidated into a State-level action plan, an official statement issued by the Forest department said .

As part of this initiative of preparing masterplans, a “Safe Habitat Hack” (hackathon) will be organised by the Forest department to find innovative solutions to mitigate human-wildlife conflict and to ensure sustainable habitat management using advanced technology.

The hackathon, which is being organised in coordination with Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council ( K-DISC), aims to bring together various stakeholders, including startups, innovators, technical experts, researchers and agencies working in habitat conservation so that strategies and solutions for resolving conflicts can be found

Some of the clear objectives of the hackathon include addressing the inefficiency of solar-powered fences and walls, the lack of sophisticated real time surveillance equipment and the practical problems involved in using such equipment on a regular basis inside forest areas

The pressure exerted by developmental activities and the eventual habitat fragmentation, ensuring the cooperation of the public and media in mitigating man-wildlife conflicts and finding mitigation measures suited for each region would also figure in discussions.

The Forest department hopes to develop prototypes, products, or innovative startup ideas through the hackathon. GIS-based systems, advanced technologies, and ideas for improving public participation will also be explored.

The last date for submitting ideas towards the hackathon is December 20. Submitted ideas will be evaluated by an expert panel, and selected ones will be presented at an event in Thiruvananthapuram after February 15, 2025. More details are available on the Forest Department and K-DISC websites.

The Forest department is also taking up “Mission Fencing 2024”, an intensive campaign to reduce human-wildlife conflicts in the State. The programme focuses on repairing damaged solar fences along the 1,400 km stretch in the State with public participation and within a fixed time frame.

This is a month-long campaign, which will be kicked off on November 25. During this time, the condition of existing solar fences would be assessed and categorised and the repair costs estimated. The fences would be repaired with the participation of the public and voluntary organisations by December 24. The repaired solar fences would be handed over to the local authorities