27,233 register in Kannur

KANNUR

14 January 2021 00:11 IST

The Health department will issue the COVID-19 vaccine at nine health centres in the district.

The vaccination will be given to health workers in the first instance as they care for COVID patients. A total of 27,233 people, including 10,563 in the government sector, and 10,670 in the private sector, including health workers, have already registered for the vaccine.

The District Medical Officer-in-Charge, M. Preetha, said that all the preparations for the vaccination had been completed in the district.

Kannur Govt. Medical College; District Hospital; Taluk hospitals at Iritty and Panur; Mayyil Community Health Centre; Kathirur, Therthalli, Kottiyoor Family Health Centres, Cherukunnu Government Ayurveda Hospital are the centres where the vaccine will be administered.

Dr. Preetha said that the first day of vaccination would be held at the Ayurveda Hospital and other health centres.

At one centre, 50 people will be vaccinated a day in the morning and 50 in the afternoon. For this, a vaccination team of five persons has been deployed at each vaccination centre.

She said a message would be sent to the registered beneficiary’s mobile number stating the date, time and place of vaccination.