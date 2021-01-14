27,233 register in Kannur

The Health department will issue the COVID-19 vaccine at nine health centres in the district.
The vaccination will be given to health workers in the first instance as they care for COVID patients. A total of 27,233 people, including 10,563 in the government sector, and 10,670 in the private sector, including health workers, have already registered for the vaccine.
The District Medical Officer-in-Charge, M. Preetha, said that all the preparations for the vaccination had been completed in the district.
Kannur Govt. Medical College; District Hospital; Taluk hospitals at Iritty and Panur; Mayyil Community Health Centre; Kathirur, Therthalli, Kottiyoor Family Health Centres, Cherukunnu Government Ayurveda Hospital are the centres where the vaccine will be administered.
Dr. Preetha said that the first day of vaccination would be held at the Ayurveda Hospital and other health centres.
At one centre, 50 people will be vaccinated a day in the morning and 50 in the afternoon. For this, a vaccination team of five persons has been deployed at each vaccination centre.
She said a message would be sent to the registered beneficiary’s mobile number stating the date, time and place of vaccination.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath