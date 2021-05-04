2,719 new cases in Alappuzha

2,712 contract the disease through local transmission

In a record high, Alappuzha reported 2,719 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Among the new cases, 2,712 patients contracted the disease through local transmission, while the source of infection of six others remains unidentified. One person who came from another State also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Of the 2,719 cases, 330 were reported from Alappuzha municipality, 87 from Cherthala, 86 from Ezhupunna, 83 from Venmony, 79 from Kayamkulam, 69 from Edathua, 64 from Cherthala South, 63 from Chettikulangara, 62 from Panavally, 61 from Thycattusserry, 58 from Thamarakulam, 57 from Mannancherry, 56 from Thuravoor, 51 from Muttar, and 50 each from Aroor and Purakkad.

Meanwhile, 2,261 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district tested negative.

The active COVID-19 caseload in the district stands at 21,221.

On Tuesday, the police registered 25 cases and arrested 13 people for violating the restrictions imposed to check the spread of COVID-19 in the district. Action was also taken against 1,266 people for not wearing face masks, 701people for violating physical distancing norms and 12 people for violating quarantine norms.