2.71 crore voters for local body polls

Thiruvananthapuram

01 October 2020 23:34 IST

Women outnumber men on the final voters’ list

An electorate of 2,71,20,823 will decide the fate of candidates contesting the local body elections in the State. Women (1,41,94,775) outnumber men (1,29,25,766) on the final voters’ list published on Thursday by the State Election Commission. The list also has 282 transgender persons.

A draft list published on August 12 had 2.62 crore voters. Applications to include names and to rectify complaints were accepted till August 26. State Election Commissioner V. Bhaskaran said one more opportunity would be given to voters.

Elections are for 15,962 wards in 941 grama panchayats, 2,080 wards in 152 block panchayats, 331 wards in 14 district panchayats, 3,078 wards in 86 municipalities, and 414 wards in the six municipal corporations.

Polling stations

New polling stations will be set up based on the voters on the final list. The final list of the base voters’ list and the supplementary list will be integrated and the final voters’ list will be provided to parties before October 15.

The term of the present panchayats at all levels, municipalities (except Mattannur), and municipal Corporations ends on November 11.