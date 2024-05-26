ADVERTISEMENT

27 people hospitalised after suspected food-poisoning

Published - May 26, 2024 08:45 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 27 people, who had Kuzhimanthi from an eatery at Perinjanam were hospitalised following food poisoning on Sunday.

Those who were admitted in various hospitals of Kodungallur and Irinjalakuda, were complaining of vomiting, diarrhoea and nausea. Most of them are from Kaipamangalam and Perinjanam areas.

It is reported that those who took parcels from the restaurant were most affected. The police, food and safety and health department officials conducted an inspection in the restaurant. It was temporarily closed.

