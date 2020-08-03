27 of 35 new cases via local contact in Kottayam

As many as 35 persons, including two health-care workers, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kottayam on Monday.
Of these, 27 persons contracted the virus through local contact while three persons came from abroad. The remaining five cases were persons who returned from other States.
Kumarakom reported the highest number of cases with seven persons, including four employees of a resort, testing positive. Changanassery reported two more cases while in Ettumanur, two nuns were diagnosed with the disease. Further, two health care workers at Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, including a woman house surgeon, tested positive.
Woman’s death
A 94-year-old woman who died in Kottayam two days ago was confirmed COVID-19-positive on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Rosamma Pyli, a native of Kankkari near here.
The woman, who had been suffering from age-related ailments, was found dead at her residence on Saturday. Two of her family members had been confirmed positive earlier. Officials said the death was yet to be added to the official COVID-19 figures of the State government. The number of active cases in Kottayam stands at 571 while 8,997 persons remain in quarantine.
