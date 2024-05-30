2.7 kg of ganja seized, two arrested in Wayanad

A police team led by N. Dinesh, sub inspector, Thirunelly, on May 29 (Wednesday) midnight arrested two youths and seized 2.7 kg of ganja allegedly meant for sale at Kattikulam near Mananthavady in Wayanad.

The arrested are Anshad, 35, of Parambath Meethal house at Azhiyur in Kozhikode and Swamy, 30, of Megil Mana at Bairakuppa in Karnataka. They were arrested while transporting ganja from Bangalore in a car.

The duo was charged under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.