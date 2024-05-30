ADVERTISEMENT

2.7 kg of ganja seized, two arrested in Wayanad

Published - May 30, 2024 07:57 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

A police team led by N. Dinesh, sub inspector, Thirunelly, on May 29 (Wednesday) midnight arrested two youths and seized 2.7 kg of ganja allegedly meant for sale at Kattikulam near Mananthavady in Wayanad.

The arrested are Anshad, 35, of Parambath Meethal house at Azhiyur in Kozhikode and Swamy, 30, of Megil Mana at Bairakuppa in Karnataka. They were arrested while transporting ganja from Bangalore in a car.

The duo was charged under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act.

