GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

2.7 kg of ganja seized, two arrested in Wayanad

Published - May 30, 2024 07:57 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

A police team led by N. Dinesh, sub inspector, Thirunelly, on May 29 (Wednesday) midnight arrested two youths and seized 2.7 kg of ganja allegedly meant for sale at Kattikulam near Mananthavady in Wayanad.

The arrested are Anshad, 35, of Parambath Meethal house at Azhiyur in Kozhikode and Swamy, 30, of Megil Mana at Bairakuppa in Karnataka. They were arrested while transporting ganja from Bangalore in a car.

The duo was charged under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act.

Related Topics

Kerala / narcotics & drug trafficking / police

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.