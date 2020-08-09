27 health workers in 1,211 new cases

87% of fresh cases locally acquired

The State reported 1,211 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

With 87% of the new cases — 1,057 out of the 1,211 cases — being locally acquired infections, community transmission is more or less well established in the State. The authorities are yet to ascertain the source of infection in 103 of these new cases.

Health-care workers continue to be extremely vulnerable with 27 of them reported to have tested positive.

The number of recoveries reported on the day is 970. The cumulative case burden of the State ever since the outbreak began is 34,331, with 12,347 patients currently undergoing treatment in hospitals.

There have been 21,836 recoveries so far.

The Health Department added two more deaths one each in Kasaragod and Ernakulam to the official death toll, taking the total deaths to 108.

Disease transmission continues to be intense in the capital district of Thiruvananthapuram, where even after a month of containment activities as well as lock down measures, the daily average of new cases continue to be in the 250-400 range .

On Sunday, the district reported 292 cases, of which 284 were locally acquired infections. The State has quarantine over 1.49 lakh persons, of whom, 11,742 have been isolated in hospitals.

The number of samples tested in the State in the last 24 hours is 22,745. With 34 new areas designated as hotspots and eight areas dropped from the list, the number of hotspots in the State at present is 524.