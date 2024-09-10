27 families living across Manimala in Pathanamthitta reassigned to Alappuzha

The decades-long ordeal faced by 27 families living across the Manimala river, which divides Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta districts, is finally coming to an end.

In a landmark decision, the State government has agreed to reassign these families, who had mistakenly been included in Ward 13 of Nedumbram grama panchayat in Pathanamthitta district, to their rightful location under Thalavadi grama panchayat in Alappuzha district. This was announced during a local body adalat, led by Local Self-Governments Minister M.B. Rajesh, here on Tuesday. The Minister personally handed over the official order to the affected families.

As part of the decision, 29 houses will be removed from the property tax assessment register of Ward 13 in Nedumbram panchayat and added to Thalavadi panchayat’s register in Alappuzha.

The houses of these families are located on the opposite bank of the Manimala, which falls in Alappuzha district. This is a long-standing demand by both the Thalavadi and Nedumbram panchayats to align the settlement with its geographical district, a call that has persisted for over three decades.

Living across the river, these 27 families have struggled to access local development and welfare programmes. They also faced delays in receiving relief during natural calamities like floods due to jurisdictional issues. With this decision, the residents are hopeful that these challenges will finally be resolved, bringing them the much-needed relief and integration into local governance.

During the adalat, the Minister also announced a significant tax reassessment for buildings owned by the Ex-Service League across the State. The tax rate for these buildings, previously charged at ₹70 per square metre for structures up to 100 square metres in panchayats, will now be reduced to ₹40 per square metre. Similarly, in municipalities, the tax will be lowered from ₹80 to ₹60 per square metre.

Until now, the Ex-Service League buildings, which serve as venues for gatherings and daily activities of ex-servicemen, were classified and taxed as commercial properties by local bodies. The Minister has now directed that these buildings be reassessed under the assembly use category.

The move is expected to offer significant financial relief to the organisation, which owns office buildings in several panchayats and municipalities across the State and has been burdened by hefty taxes every year.

As many as 573 out of 819 petitions received for the adalat were disposed during the day. A total of 90 applications were set aside for follow-up action

