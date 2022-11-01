27 EV charging stations commissioned in Wayanad

The Hindu Bureau
November 01, 2022 23:01 IST

Alternative power sources should be utilised to attain self-sufficiency in the power sector, Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty has said.

Speaking after commissioning the 27 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, including two fast-charging stations, of the Kerala State Electricity Board in the district on Tuesday, Mr. Krishnankutty said that the Board was preparing to generate an additional 3,000 MW of power in the State by setting up three hydroelectric projects such as the second phase of the Idukki hydroelectric project with 800 MW; Sabari project (200 MW) and Lakshmi project with 240 MW.

The government would give importance to producing renewable energy and hydroelectric projects to reduce carbon emissions, Mr. Krishnankutty said.

The Minister also inaugurated 30 solar power stations with a total capacity of generating 462 KW on the occasion.

T. Siddique, MLA, presided over the function.

