27 cured in Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA

05 July 2020 21:17 IST

Three NoRKs test positive

The district heaved a sigh of relied on Sunday when 27 persons were cured of COVID-19. Three persons also tested positive for the infection on the day. The active cases in the district are 159.

A 35-year-old man from Aerath, near Adoor, who came from Kuwait on June 27, a 39-year-old man who came to his home at Ezhamkulam from

Kuwait on June 23 and a 43-year-old woman who came to her home at Pandalam from Saudi Arabia on June 26 are the three Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs) who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Advertising

Advertising

179 hospitalised

A total of 179 people, both patients and those having symptoms of the viral disease, have been placed under observation