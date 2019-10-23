₹ 27-crore brand campaign to woo global tourists to Kerala

Special emphasis on China, Europe, United States, and Australia and promotion of the destination using social media will be the key marketing strategies of a ₹27-crore brand campaign of Kerala Tourism to be rolled out internationally and nationally to woo tourists to the State.

The new campaign, approved by the Working Group on Tourism, will be pegged on ‘Human by Nature’- a three-minute film launched to appeal to high spenders and backpackers and firmly entrench Kerala’s tourism in a competitive global marketplace.

Promotion of the destination and niche tourism products through print, television, and branding of MRTS in London and Australia will be taken up as part of the campaign.

“We are awaiting the approval of the brand campaign from the government and it is expected this month,” Director of Tourism P. Bala Kiran told The Hindu. Kerala Tourism is all out to promote the destination in China as Kerala is the first Indian State to be partnered for the China Ready programme to increase footfall from the strong China market that sends annually 150 million tourists across the world.

Of the 2 lakh-odd Chinese tourists visiting the country annually, around 9,000 tourists visit Kerala. China will be one of the major markets Kerala Tourism will be focussing this year and during the brand campaign, Mr. Bala Kiran said. For wooing Chinese tourists, considered high spenders, Kerala will have to penetrate social media. Kerala Tourism has decided to create a website in the domain used by Chinese as part of the new campaign.

The move comes in the wake of the finding that social media platforms familiar in this part do not have any use in China as they have their own platforms. Chinese tourists are also not aware of Kerala as they do not get exposure to our tourism products on their social media platforms.

The tour operators in Kerala are also gearing up to use the social media in China to attract tourists from that country, rated one of the fastest growing markets of outbound tourists.

At the third International Conference on Tourism Technology held in Kochi recently, a special session on ‘How to do social media tourism promotion to get Chinese tourists’ was held.

Kerala Tourism is also eyeing Eastern Europe and Scandinavian counties, the Tourism Director said.