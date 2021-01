27 CJMs, Sub Judges promoted

KOCHI

20 January 2021 21:12 IST

As many as 27 Chief Judicial Magistrates (CJM) and Sub Judges were promoted as District Judges on Wednesday.

Those who have been promoted are D. Sudheer David, Sub Judge, Chengannur; P.T. Prakashan, CJM, Thrissur; R. Jayakrishnan, CJM, Thiruvananthapuram; P.P. Pooja, Sub Judge, Punalur; C. Suresh Kumar, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Thalassery; G.R. Bilkul, Secretary, DLSA, Pathanamthitta; Rajiv Jayaraj, CJM, Kottayam; C. R. Dinesh, CJM, Kozhikode; K.P. Pradeep, CJM, Kalpetta; K.P. Sunil, CJM, Ernakulam; P. S. Saima, CJM, Pathanamthitta; V. Udayakumar, CJM, Manjeri; K.P. Sunitha, CJM, Kasaragod; Usha Nair, CJM, Kollam; Prasanna Gopan, Deputy Registrar, Kerala Administrative Tribunal, Thiruvananthapuram; T.G. Varghese, Principal Sub Judge, North Paravur;. Dinesh M. Pillai, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Thodupuzha; K. Vishnu, CJM, Alappuzha; T.K. Suresh, CJM, Thalassery; R. Sudhakanth, CJM, Palakkad; G. Mahesh Secretary, DLSA, Kottayam; A.V. Unnikrishnan, DLSA, Kozhikode; G. Rajesh, Deputy Director, Kerala Judicial Academy, Athani; S.K. Anilkumar, Secretary, DLSA, Ernakulam; Bindu Sudhakaran, Principal Sub Judge, Thrissur; M. Muhammed Raees, Additional CJM, Ernakulam; and P.S. Binu, Sub Judge, Thiruvalla.

