27 cases settled at women’s panel sitting

A sitting of the Kerala State Women’s Commission here on Monday settled 27 cases relating to mental and physical assault on women.

Seven cases were handed over to the local police for further probe. The remaining 67 petitions will be considered during the next sitting.

While considering a complaint by a young mother, commission chairperson M.C. Josephine directed the police to issue a warning to her husband and mother-in-law for denying her post-pregnancy medical care.

Plea for DNA test

The woman had approached the commission with a petition to conduct the DNA test of her newborn child since her husband’s family insisted on it.

The commission, however, sought to consider petition only after three months and asked her husband to arrange for the woman’s medical care at the earliest. They were later dropped home on a police vehicle.

Notice to policeman

In another complaint, the commission issued a notice to a police officer who allegedly made a woman wait at the police station for several hours.

Further, a native of Manakkapadam was warned for allegedly abusing a woman in his neighbourhood.

After the sitting, Ms. Josephine said the number of children facing insecurity within the family was on the rise. The chairperson called for immediate action to tackle the issue.

Commission Director V.U. Kuriakose was present on the occasion.