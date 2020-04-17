Kerala

27 booked for gathering at temple

The police on Friday registered a case against 27 people for gathering at a temple in violation of lockdown norms at Varode near Ottapalam on Friday. Among them were temple officials too. Eighteen men were arrested and eight vehicles seized from them. Sub Collector Arjun Pandian and Assistant Superintendent of Police Swapnil M. Mahajan led the action.

